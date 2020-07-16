Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.1% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,139,107,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 182.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,195,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,435,000 after purchasing an additional 13,703,905 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,556,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,006,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,879 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,526,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,726,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JNJ. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $163.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.93.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $148.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $157.00. The company has a market capitalization of $389.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

