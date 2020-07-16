Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,921 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,954 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 35,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 23,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 9,061 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 560,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,959,000 after purchasing an additional 10,824 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,125,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 249,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

In related news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,207.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $29.97 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $214.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on T. UBS Group lowered their target price on AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on AT&T from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen cut AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.94.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.