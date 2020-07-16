Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Peel Hunt downgraded Hochschild Mining to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

OTCMKTS HCHDF opened at $2.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.45 and its 200 day moving average is $2.09. Hochschild Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $2.79.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells silver and gold in the Americas. The company also offers doré and concentrates. It holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.