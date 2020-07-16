Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) PT Raised to GBX 180 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) had its price objective upped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 170 ($2.09) to GBX 180 ($2.22) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HOC. Barclays raised their target price on Hochschild Mining from GBX 190 ($2.34) to GBX 200 ($2.46) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Hochschild Mining from GBX 210 ($2.58) to GBX 200 ($2.46) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Panmure Gordon started coverage on Hochschild Mining in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 180 ($2.22) target price for the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Hochschild Mining from GBX 190 ($2.34) to GBX 200 ($2.46) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 206.30 ($2.54).

Shares of HOC opened at GBX 190.20 ($2.34) on Tuesday. Hochschild Mining has a 52-week low of GBX 80.40 ($0.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 232.20 ($2.86). The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 33.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 194.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 163.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.03.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells silver and gold in the Americas. The company also offers doré and concentrates. It holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

