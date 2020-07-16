HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub cut shares of HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HMSY. Citigroup began coverage on HMS in a report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded HMS from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. SVB Leerink began coverage on HMS in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on HMS in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set a sector perform rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on HMS from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HMS presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.56.

Shares of NASDAQ HMSY opened at $31.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.92. HMS has a 52-week low of $18.19 and a 52-week high of $40.67.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $171.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.32 million. HMS had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that HMS will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HMS news, CAO Greg D. Aunan sold 32,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $864,383.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,755.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of HMS by 10.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,811,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,047,000 after buying an additional 266,102 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of HMS during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HMS by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,348,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,913,000 after purchasing an additional 23,542 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of HMS by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 317,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,012,000 after purchasing an additional 76,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HMS by 345.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 39,196 shares during the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

