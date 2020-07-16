HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its position in HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,082 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of HMS worth $6,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in shares of HMS by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 21,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HMS by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of HMS by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 70,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of HMS by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HMS by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 27,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Get HMS alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of HMS in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of HMS in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of HMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of HMS in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of HMS in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.56.

In other HMS news, CAO Greg D. Aunan sold 32,459 shares of HMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $864,383.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,755.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HMSY opened at $32.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. HMS Holdings Corp has a 1 year low of $18.19 and a 1 year high of $40.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.93.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $171.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.32 million. HMS had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 11.47%. HMS’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HMS Holdings Corp will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HMS Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for HMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.