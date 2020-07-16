Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Raymond James

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HLT. Argus downgraded Hilton Hotels from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Hilton Hotels from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a sell rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Nomura boosted their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $102.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.11.

Get Hilton Hotels alerts:

NYSE:HLT opened at $73.51 on Tuesday. Hilton Hotels has a 1 year low of $44.30 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.39. The company has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.28.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Hilton Hotels had a negative return on equity of 276.10% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hilton Hotels will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth $297,000. Strategic Wealth Designers purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth $549,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 51,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 2,322.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Hotels

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.