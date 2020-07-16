Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Purchased by Brasada Capital Management LP

Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its position in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Hotels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Hilton Hotels in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 178.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hilton Hotels alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Hilton Hotels from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Nomura Instinet increased their target price on Hilton Hotels from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered Hilton Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Argus cut Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Hilton Hotels from $92.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.11.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $73.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.39. The company has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.28. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $44.30 and a 12 month high of $115.48.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.23. Hilton Hotels had a negative return on equity of 276.10% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Hotels Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

Featured Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.