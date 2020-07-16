Hilton Capital Management LLC Has $357,000 Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Hilton Capital Management LLC cut its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 3,735.5% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,471 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 84,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

ABBV opened at $98.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.86. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $100.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.62.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 169.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,652,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,794 shares of company stock valued at $9,057,485. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.80.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

