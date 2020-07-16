Hilton Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Hilton Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,434 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FB. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 1,019.2% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $239.73 on Wednesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $250.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $233.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $683.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank downgraded Facebook to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $280.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Facebook from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $265.00 price target on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.83.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total value of $371,223.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,917 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total value of $4,516,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,804,790.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,173 shares of company stock valued at $14,992,413. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

