Hilton Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 418,638 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 418,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,689,000. Pfizer accounts for 1.7% of Hilton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 10,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $802,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 47,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 16,745 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $418,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. 70.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PFE opened at $35.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $195.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.23.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $78,799.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,492.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,362 shares of company stock worth $2,622,691. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.72.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

