HEXAGON AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HEXAGON AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:HXGBY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on HXGBY. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of HEXAGON AB/ADR in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of HEXAGON AB/ADR in a report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HEXAGON AB/ADR in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DNB Markets lowered HEXAGON AB/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of HEXAGON AB/ADR stock opened at $63.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.67 and a 200 day moving average of $52.20. HEXAGON AB/ADR has a 12 month low of $33.79 and a 12 month high of $64.57.

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial landscapes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

