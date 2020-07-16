Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) COO Purchases $100,000.00 in Stock

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) COO Neil H. Shah bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 553,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,767,555. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hersha Hospitality Trust stock opened at $5.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $199.55 million, a PE ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.30. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $17.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $90.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.74 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 3.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.63.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 244.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

