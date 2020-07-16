Hermitage Offshore Services (NYSE:PSV) Shares Gap Down to $1.30

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (NYSE:PSV)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.22, but opened at $1.30. Hermitage Offshore Services shares last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 47,064 shares trading hands.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research downgraded Hermitage Offshore Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine raised Hermitage Offshore Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.
About Hermitage Offshore Services (NYSE:PSV)
Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. operates as an offshore support vessel company. As of June 6, 2019, it had a fleet of 23 vessels, including 10 platform supply vessels, 2 anchor handling tug supply vessels, and 11 crew boats. The company's vessels primarily operate in the North Sea or the West Coast of Africa.
