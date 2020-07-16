Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) Receives $16.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.25.
HRTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Heritage Insurance from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Heritage Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 10,396 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 33.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 83,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 68.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 158,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 64,333 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,326,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,914,000 after purchasing an additional 176,112 shares during the period. 64.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $132.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.39 million. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 6.57%. Research analysts forecast that Heritage Insurance will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.26%.
Heritage Insurance Company Profile
Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property insurance.
