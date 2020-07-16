Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) Receives $16.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

HRTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Heritage Insurance from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Heritage Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 10,396 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 33.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 83,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 68.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 158,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 64,333 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,326,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,914,000 after purchasing an additional 176,112 shares during the period. 64.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HRTG opened at $12.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.24 million, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.72. Heritage Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.03.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $132.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.39 million. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 6.57%. Research analysts forecast that Heritage Insurance will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.26%.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property insurance.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.