Hellofresh (ETR:HFG) PT Set at €61.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Hellofresh (ETR:HFG) has been given a €61.00 ($68.54) price target by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HFG. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hellofresh in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($47.19) price target on Hellofresh and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €47.00 ($52.81) price target on Hellofresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays set a €55.00 ($61.80) price target on Hellofresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($47.19) price target on Hellofresh and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €44.47 ($49.97).

HFG opened at €48.00 ($53.93) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €42.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is €30.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.38. Hellofresh has a one year low of €8.13 ($9.13) and a one year high of €53.35 ($59.94). The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -774.19.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

