Hellofresh (ETR:HFG) PT Set at €43.00 by Berenberg Bank

Hellofresh (ETR:HFG) has been given a €43.00 ($48.31) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 10.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €55.00 ($61.80) price objective on Hellofresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($47.19) price target on Hellofresh and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hellofresh in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($47.19) target price on shares of Hellofresh and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €47.00 ($52.81) price target on shares of Hellofresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €43.76 ($49.17).

Shares of ETR:HFG opened at €48.00 ($53.93) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €42.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €30.12. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -783.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Hellofresh has a one year low of €8.13 ($9.13) and a one year high of €53.35 ($59.94).

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

