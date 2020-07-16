Hellofresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €47.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €47.00 ($52.81) price target on Hellofresh (ETR:HFG) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($47.19) price objective on shares of Hellofresh and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($68.54) price objective on shares of Hellofresh and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets restated a neutral rating on shares of Hellofresh in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays set a €55.00 ($61.80) price objective on shares of Hellofresh and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($47.19) price objective on shares of Hellofresh and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €43.76 ($49.17).

ETR:HFG opened at €48.60 ($54.61) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €42.78 and a 200 day moving average of €29.97. Hellofresh has a 52 week low of €8.13 ($9.13) and a 52 week high of €53.35 ($59.94). The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -783.87.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

