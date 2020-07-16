HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) PT Set at €43.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) received a €43.00 ($48.31) price target from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 19.11% from the company’s previous close.

HEI has been the topic of several other reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($82.02) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Independent Research set a €44.00 ($49.44) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Oddo Bhf set a €40.00 ($44.94) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($50.56) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €61.71 ($69.34).

Shares of HEI opened at €53.16 ($59.73) on Tuesday. HeidelbergCement has a fifty-two week low of €29.00 ($32.58) and a fifty-two week high of €70.38 ($79.08). The company’s fifty day moving average is €47.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is €50.43. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion and a PE ratio of 9.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.00.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

