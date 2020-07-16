Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.17.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HTLD shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Heartland Express from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heartland Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub lowered Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird raised Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Heartland Express from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Heartland Express by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Heartland Express by 10.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Heartland Express by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Heartland Express by 42.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Heartland Express by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 53.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HTLD opened at $20.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.71. Heartland Express has a 52-week low of $15.65 and a 52-week high of $22.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.56.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $166.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.93 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Heartland Express will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is 8.99%.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

