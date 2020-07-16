Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

HQY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Monday, June 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Healthequity from $86.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Healthequity from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthequity from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They set a market perform rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.57.

Shares of HQY stock opened at $58.82 on Tuesday. Healthequity has a 52-week low of $34.40 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,960.67, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.52.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $190.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.32 million. Healthequity had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthequity will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total transaction of $6,259,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,393,701.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Healthequity in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Healthequity in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Healthequity by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Healthequity by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Healthequity by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

