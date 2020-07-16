Head-To-Head Review: Nephros (OTCMKTS:NEPH) and Pulse Biosciences (OTCMKTS:PLSE)

Nephros (OTCMKTS:NEPH) and Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Nephros alerts:

10.6% of Pulse Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Nephros shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.8% of Pulse Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Nephros and Pulse Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nephros $5.69 million 11.71 -$3.40 million ($0.54) -13.70 Pulse Biosciences N/A N/A -$46.97 million ($2.26) -4.40

Nephros has higher revenue and earnings than Pulse Biosciences. Nephros is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pulse Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Nephros and Pulse Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nephros 0 0 2 0 3.00 Pulse Biosciences 0 0 1 0 3.00

Nephros currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 116.22%. Pulse Biosciences has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 60.80%. Given Nephros’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Nephros is more favorable than Pulse Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Nephros and Pulse Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nephros -49.93% -56.37% -35.17% Pulse Biosciences N/A -136.07% -108.67%

Risk & Volatility

Nephros has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pulse Biosciences has a beta of 2.11, suggesting that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nephros beats Pulse Biosciences on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nephros

Nephros, Inc., a commercial stage medical device and commercial product company, develops and sells liquid purification filters and hemodiafiltration (HDF) systems primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Water Filtration and Renal Products. The company's ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from water borne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities. It offers HDF systems for use in conjunction with a hemodialysis machine that enables nephrologists to provide HDF treatment to patients with end stage renal disease; hemodiafilters for use as dialyzers in hemodialysis treatment; and water filters to food service, hospitality, and convenience store markets under the AETHER brand name. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South Orange, New Jersey.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. operates as a clinical stage medical therapy company. It engages in the research and development, and commercialization of CellFX system that provides a precise and non-thermal cellular treatment technology delivering nanosecond duration energy pulses that impact cells in treated tissue while sparing surrounding non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications. The company was formerly known as Electroblate, Inc. and changed its name to Pulse Biosciences, Inc. in December 2015. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Nephros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nephros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.