Head to Head Contrast: Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) & DBS GRP HOLDING/S (NASDAQ:DBSDY)

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) and DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Old Point Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. DBS GRP HOLDING/S pays an annual dividend of $3.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. DBS GRP HOLDING/S pays out 48.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Old Point Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares Old Point Financial and DBS GRP HOLDING/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old Point Financial 13.05% 6.49% 0.67% DBS GRP HOLDING/S 31.16% 12.48% 1.12%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Old Point Financial and DBS GRP HOLDING/S’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old Point Financial $54.32 million 1.44 $7.86 million N/A N/A DBS GRP HOLDING/S $15.04 billion 2.64 $4.69 billion $7.23 8.59

DBS GRP HOLDING/S has higher revenue and earnings than Old Point Financial.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.3% of Old Point Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of DBS GRP HOLDING/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.4% of Old Point Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Old Point Financial has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DBS GRP HOLDING/S has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Old Point Financial and DBS GRP HOLDING/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Old Point Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A DBS GRP HOLDING/S 1 1 2 0 2.25

Summary

DBS GRP HOLDING/S beats Old Point Financial on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Old Point Financial Company Profile

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual, retail, and commercial customers. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits. It also provides real estate construction and real estate mortgage loans, such as residential 1-4 family mortgages, commercial real estate loans, second mortgages, and equity lines of credit; and other loans, as well as cash management services. In addition, the company, through its other subsidiary, Old Point Trust & Financial Services, N.A., provides wealth management services, which include retirement planning, estate planning, financial planning, estate and trust administration, retirement plan administration, tax services, and investment management services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 18 branches in the Hampton Roads localities of Chesapeake, Hampton, Isle of Wight County, Newport News, Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Williamsburg/James City County, and York County. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Hampton, Virginia.

DBS GRP HOLDING/S Company Profile

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers. The Institutional Banking segment provides financial services and products for bank and non-bank financial institutions, government-linked companies, large corporates, and small and medium sized businesses. Its products and services comprise short-term working capital financing and specialized lending; cash management, trade finance, and securities and fiduciary services; treasury and markets products; and corporate finance and advisory banking, as well as capital markets solutions. The Treasury Markets segment is involved in structuring, market-making, and trading in a range of treasury products. The Others segment offers stock trading and Islamic banking services. The company operates approximately 280 branches across 18 markets. DBS Group Holdings Ltd was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Singapore.

