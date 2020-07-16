Head-To-Head Contrast: Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) & Cortland Bancorp (NYSE:CLDB)

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) and Cortland Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CLDB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Flagstar Bancorp and Cortland Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flagstar Bancorp 15.48% 11.85% 0.90% Cortland Bancorp 26.40% 14.41% 1.32%

This table compares Flagstar Bancorp and Cortland Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flagstar Bancorp $1.40 billion 1.12 $218.00 million $3.46 8.02 Cortland Bancorp $33.46 million 1.76 $8.84 million N/A N/A

Flagstar Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Cortland Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

Flagstar Bancorp has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cortland Bancorp has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Flagstar Bancorp and Cortland Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flagstar Bancorp 0 0 3 1 3.25 Cortland Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Flagstar Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $33.75, suggesting a potential upside of 21.58%. Given Flagstar Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Flagstar Bancorp is more favorable than Cortland Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.6% of Flagstar Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Cortland Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.7% of Flagstar Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Cortland Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Flagstar Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Cortland Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Flagstar Bancorp pays out 5.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Flagstar Bancorp beats Cortland Bancorp on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit. It also provides other financial services, including consumer and corporate card services, customized treasury management solutions, merchant services, and capital markets services, such as loan syndications, as well as wealth management products and services. This segment serves consumer, business, and mortgage lending customers through its branch banking, business and commercial banking, government banking, warehouse lending, and loans held-for-investment (LHFI) portfolio groups. The company's Mortgage Originations segment originates, acquires, and sells one-to-four family residential mortgage loans through mortgage branches, call centers, the Internet, and third party counterparties. Its Mortgage Servicing segment offers services and subservices mortgage loans; and the servicing of residential mortgages for its LHFI portfolio, as well as noninterest-bearing escrow services. As of December 31, 2018, the company provided banking services through 160 full service banking branches; and home loans through a wholesale network of brokers and correspondents in 50 states, as well as 75 retail locations in 24 states. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

Cortland Bancorp Company Profile

Cortland Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Cortland Savings and Banking Company that provides commercial and retail banking services in Northeastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings, money market, time deposit, and checking accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial loans consisting of commercial, financial loans, real estate construction and development loans, commercial real estate loans, small business lending, and trade financing; and consumer loans, such as residential real estate, home equity, and installment loans. It also provides brokerage and investment services; asset management services; night depository services, automated teller services, safe deposit boxes, and other services; and Internet and mobile banking options. As of February 4, 2019, it operated through 14 offices located in the Summit, Trumbull, Mahoning, Portage, and Ashtabula counties in Northeast Ohio. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Cortland, Ohio.

