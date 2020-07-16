Head to Head Contrast: CV (OTCMKTS:CVHL) & Ashford Hospitality Trust (OTCMKTS:AHT)

CV (OTCMKTS:CVHL) and Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares CV and Ashford Hospitality Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CV N/A N/A N/A Ashford Hospitality Trust -11.21% -49.24% -2.98%

50.9% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of CV shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CV and Ashford Hospitality Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CV $8.64 million N/A -$9.35 million N/A N/A Ashford Hospitality Trust $1.50 billion 0.04 -$113.64 million $1.22 0.45

CV has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for CV and Ashford Hospitality Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CV 0 0 0 0 N/A Ashford Hospitality Trust 0 2 1 0 2.33

Ashford Hospitality Trust has a consensus price target of $2.53, indicating a potential upside of 359.77%. Given Ashford Hospitality Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ashford Hospitality Trust is more favorable than CV.

Risk & Volatility

CV has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ashford Hospitality Trust has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ashford Hospitality Trust beats CV on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CV

CV Holdings, Inc., a real estate investment trust, focuses on the acquisition and management of residential non-performing loans and REO properties in the United States. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Realty Finance Corp. and changed its name to CV Holdings, Inc. in November 2013. CV Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

