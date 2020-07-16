Head-To-Head Comparison: Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) versus Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN)

Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) and Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Pintec Technology and Professional Diversity Network, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pintec Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Professional Diversity Network 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Pintec Technology and Professional Diversity Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pintec Technology N/A N/A N/A Professional Diversity Network -88.85% -170.59% -50.49%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pintec Technology and Professional Diversity Network’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pintec Technology $184.61 million 0.25 -$130.13 million N/A N/A Professional Diversity Network $5.03 million 4.04 -$3.84 million N/A N/A

Professional Diversity Network has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pintec Technology.

Risk and Volatility

Pintec Technology has a beta of -0.66, meaning that its share price is 166% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Professional Diversity Network has a beta of 29.19, meaning that its share price is 2,819% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Pintec Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Professional Diversity Network shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Pintec Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of Professional Diversity Network shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Professional Diversity Network beats Pintec Technology on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pintec Technology

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its open platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users. Its technology platform include a lending solution for borrowers to originate loans; a lending solution for borrowers who want to finance online purchases; and a wealth management solution for asset management companies and insurance companies to facilitate the sales of products. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited has a strategic cooperation agreement with China National Investment & Guaranty Corporation to develop digital lending technologies in China; a strategic partnership with Best Wonder Co. Ltd. to develop digital lending solutions to support small and micro-sized enterprises; and a partnership with China UnionPay Merchant Services Co., Ltd. to develop customized digital lending solutions to serve small and micro-sized enterprises. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network, National Association of Professional Women, and Noble Voice Operations. It serves various cultural groups, such as women; Hispanic-Americans; African-Americans; Asian-Americans; disabled; military professionals; lesbians, gays, bisexuals, and transgenders; and students and graduates. The company offers single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, and hiring campaign marketing and advertising, as well as e-newsletter marketing, research, and outreach services. It also provides consumer advertising and consumer marketing solutions through advertising and job postings on its Websites. The company serves federal, state, and local governments, as well as companies and contractors that serve governmental entities; small and medium sized businesses; and large enterprises. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 10,266,000 registered users. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Professional Diversity Network, Inc. is a subsidiary of Cosmic Forward Limited.

