Head-To-Head Comparison: Novelion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVLN) vs. REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL)

Novelion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVLN) and REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Novelion Therapeutics and REDHILL BIOPHAR/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novelion Therapeutics -79.43% N/A -26.13% REDHILL BIOPHAR/S -883.97% -125.23% -64.50%

This table compares Novelion Therapeutics and REDHILL BIOPHAR/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novelion Therapeutics $130.43 million 0.11 -$108.33 million N/A N/A REDHILL BIOPHAR/S $6.29 million 35.77 -$42.30 million ($1.40) -4.56

REDHILL BIOPHAR/S has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Novelion Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Novelion Therapeutics and REDHILL BIOPHAR/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novelion Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A REDHILL BIOPHAR/S 0 0 1 0 3.00

REDHILL BIOPHAR/S has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 127.27%. Given REDHILL BIOPHAR/S’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe REDHILL BIOPHAR/S is more favorable than Novelion Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Novelion Therapeutics has a beta of 2.12, suggesting that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, REDHILL BIOPHAR/S has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.0% of Novelion Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.6% of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Novelion Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Novelion Therapeutics beats REDHILL BIOPHAR/S on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Novelion Therapeutics

Novelion Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of therapies for individuals living with rare diseases in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company's commercial products include lomitapide hard capsule for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia in adults under the JUXTAPID and LOJUXTA brands; and metreleptin, a recombinant analogue of human leptin, which is indicated as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy under the MYALEPT brand. Its orphan drug-designated product candidate is zuretinol acetate, an oral synthetic retinoid, which is in development for the treatment of inherited retinal disease caused by underlying mutations in retinal pigment epithelium protein 65 and lecithin: retinol acyltransferase genes. The company was formerly known as QLT Inc. and changed its name to Novelion Therapeutics Inc. in November 2016. Novelion Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About REDHILL BIOPHAR/S

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Research & Development. The company's clinical-stage development programs comprise TALICIA, a drug that is in Phase III clinical trial for the helicobacter pylori infection; RHB-104 that is in Phase III clinical trials for crohn's disease, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for multiple sclerosis; RHB-204 for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; BEKINDA 24 mg that has completed Phase III clinical trial for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis; BEKINDA 12 mg that has completed Phase II clinical trial for irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea; RHB-106 for bowel preparation; and RHB-107 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for gastrointestinal and other solid tumors. It is also developing YELIVA that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced unresectable cholangiocarcinoma; is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for refractory or relapsed multiple myeloma; and is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

