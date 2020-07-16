Head to Head Comparison: Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) vs. TELA Bio (NYSE:MOHO)

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) and TELA Bio (NASDAQ:MOHO) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Blue Apron alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Blue Apron and TELA Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Apron 0 3 0 0 2.00 TELA Bio 0 0 0 0 N/A

Blue Apron presently has a consensus price target of $5.37, suggesting a potential downside of 56.26%. Given Blue Apron’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Blue Apron is more favorable than TELA Bio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.7% of Blue Apron shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of TELA Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.5% of Blue Apron shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Apron and TELA Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Apron -18.31% -95.67% -26.75% TELA Bio N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Blue Apron and TELA Bio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Apron $454.87 million 0.36 -$61.08 million ($4.67) -2.63 TELA Bio $329.48 million 0.24 $2.30 million N/A N/A

TELA Bio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Blue Apron.

Summary

Blue Apron beats TELA Bio on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce marketplace that provides cooking tools, utensils, and pantry items. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb. It serves college graduates, young couples, families, singles, and empty nesters. The company offers its services through order selections on Website or mobile application primarily in the United States. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About TELA Bio

ECMOHO Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated solution provider in the non-medical health and wellness market. The company acts as a bridge between brand owners and consumers by marketing and distributing health supplements and food, mother and child care products, personal care products, household healthcare equipment, and other health and wellness products. It also operates an online e-commerce platform. ECMOHO Limited is also involved in the provision of bonded area warehousing; online store operating services; and promotion and marketing services to its brand partners and other brand customers. It serves consumers and retailers. ECMOHO Limited was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Apron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Apron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.