Head to Head Analysis: Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) & Sparta Commercial Services (NASDAQ:SRCO)

Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) and Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.4% of Servicesource International shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Servicesource International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Sparta Commercial Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Servicesource International and Sparta Commercial Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Servicesource International $216.13 million 0.64 -$18.68 million ($0.09) -16.22 Sparta Commercial Services $380,000.00 N/A -$1.69 million N/A N/A

Sparta Commercial Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Servicesource International.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Servicesource International and Sparta Commercial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Servicesource International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sparta Commercial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Servicesource International presently has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.99%. Given Servicesource International’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Servicesource International is more favorable than Sparta Commercial Services.

Profitability

This table compares Servicesource International and Sparta Commercial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Servicesource International -8.97% -9.38% -5.06% Sparta Commercial Services N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Servicesource International has a beta of 2.16, indicating that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sparta Commercial Services has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Servicesource International beats Sparta Commercial Services on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Servicesource International

ServiceSource International, Inc. operates as a digital customer journey experience company. Its solutions include lead generation, inside sales, outsourced sales operations, customer onboarding, customer success management, cross-sell and upsell, warranty conversion, account-based marketing, and channel recruitment and enablement, as well as renewals management services, such as the sale of maintenance and support service contracts for the products used by its clients' end-users. The company also offers sales performance analysis, business case, pricing and contract structuring, data integration, data reservoir and performance optimization, client benchmarking and continuous improvement, and developing and delivering applications. In addition, its technologies comprise customer success management, renewal and channel management, inside sales, and productivity tools. The company sells its solutions through sales organization worldwide. ServiceSource International, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Sparta Commercial Services

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc., a technology company, develops, markets, and manages business mobile applications for smartphones and tablets under the iMobileApp name. It offers mobile applications for racetracks, private clubs, country clubs, restaurants, and grocery stores. The company also owns and manages Websites, which sell on-demand motorcycle, recreational vehicle, power-sport vehicle, and truck title history reports for consumers, retail dealers, auction houses, insurance companies, and banks/finance companies. In addition, it offers an equipment-leasing product for local and state agencies that helps to finance their essential equipment needs, including police motorcycles, cruisers, buses, and EMS equipment. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

