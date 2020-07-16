Head-To-Head Analysis: HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) vs. PETROLEO BRASIL/S (NYSE:PBR.A)

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) and PETROLEO BRASIL/S (NYSE:PBR.A) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares HighPoint Resources and PETROLEO BRASIL/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HighPoint Resources -245.03% -4.58% -2.02% PETROLEO BRASIL/S -0.85% 10.33% 3.19%

HighPoint Resources has a beta of 4.23, meaning that its stock price is 323% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PETROLEO BRASIL/S has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HighPoint Resources and PETROLEO BRASIL/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HighPoint Resources $452.66 million 0.15 -$134.83 million ($0.20) -1.60 PETROLEO BRASIL/S $76.59 billion 0.73 $10.15 billion N/A N/A

PETROLEO BRASIL/S has higher revenue and earnings than HighPoint Resources.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for HighPoint Resources and PETROLEO BRASIL/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HighPoint Resources 0 5 0 0 2.00 PETROLEO BRASIL/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

HighPoint Resources currently has a consensus target price of $1.43, indicating a potential upside of 347.92%. Given HighPoint Resources’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe HighPoint Resources is more favorable than PETROLEO BRASIL/S.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.7% of HighPoint Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.0% of PETROLEO BRASIL/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of HighPoint Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of PETROLEO BRASIL/S shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PETROLEO BRASIL/S beats HighPoint Resources on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

HighPoint Resources Company Profile

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

PETROLEO BRASIL/S Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the its domestic refineries. Its Refining, Transportation and Marketing segment is involved in the refining, logistics, transport, and trading of crude oil and oil products; exportation of ethanol; and extraction and processing of shale, as well as holding interests in petrochemical companies. The company's Gas and Power segment engages in the logistic and trading of natural gas and liquid natural gas; generation of electricity through thermoelectric power plants; holding interests in transportation and distribution of natural gas; and fertilizer business operations. Its Biofuels segment is involved in the production of biodiesel and its co-products, as well as production and trading of ethanol, sugar, and electric power generated from sugarcane bagasse. The company's Distribution segment sells oil products, including gasoline and diesel; ethanol; and vehicle natural gas, as well as distributes oil products in South America. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

