Head-To-Head Analysis: Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) and PagSeguro Digital (NASDAQ:PAGS)

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) and Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

56.9% of PagSeguro Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.6% of Bilibili shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares PagSeguro Digital and Bilibili’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PagSeguro Digital 23.40% 19.20% 10.94% Bilibili -21.20% -20.37% -10.34%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PagSeguro Digital and Bilibili’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PagSeguro Digital $1.39 billion 8.32 $346.04 million $1.08 32.58 Bilibili $973.59 million 14.73 -$185.15 million ($0.57) -77.16

PagSeguro Digital has higher revenue and earnings than Bilibili. Bilibili is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PagSeguro Digital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for PagSeguro Digital and Bilibili, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PagSeguro Digital 0 3 6 0 2.67 Bilibili 0 0 10 0 3.00

PagSeguro Digital currently has a consensus target price of $39.86, indicating a potential upside of 13.26%. Bilibili has a consensus target price of $30.99, indicating a potential downside of 29.54%. Given PagSeguro Digital’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe PagSeguro Digital is more favorable than Bilibili.

Risk & Volatility

PagSeguro Digital has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bilibili has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PagSeguro Digital beats Bilibili on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem. It also offers online gaming and cross-border digital services. In addition, the company offers functionalities, and value-added services and features, such as purchase protection mechanisms, antifraud platform, account and business management tools, eWallet, and its (point of sale) POS app. Further, it is involved in processing of back-office solutions, including sales reconciliation, and gateway solutions and services, as well as the capture of credit cards with acquirers and sub acquirers. Additionally, the company engages in the in-person payment activities through POS devices; and issuance of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances. It also operates an online platform that facilitates peer-to-peer lending. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is a subsidiary of Universo Online S.A.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc. has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.