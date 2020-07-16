Head to Head Analysis: Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) and Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) and Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.5% of Atomera shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.4% of Silicon Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of Atomera shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Silicon Laboratories shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Atomera and Silicon Laboratories’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atomera $530,000.00 323.44 -$13.30 million ($0.84) -10.33 Silicon Laboratories $837.55 million 5.36 $19.26 million $2.15 47.75

Silicon Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than Atomera. Atomera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Silicon Laboratories, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Atomera has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silicon Laboratories has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Atomera and Silicon Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atomera -2,559.35% -90.22% -82.99% Silicon Laboratories 1.86% 8.89% 5.62%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Atomera and Silicon Laboratories, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atomera 0 0 0 0 N/A Silicon Laboratories 0 2 6 0 2.75

Silicon Laboratories has a consensus price target of $113.71, suggesting a potential upside of 10.76%. Given Silicon Laboratories’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Silicon Laboratories is more favorable than Atomera.

Summary

Silicon Laboratories beats Atomera on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atomera Company Profile

Atomera Incorporated engages in developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry primarily in Europe and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors. Its customers include foundries, integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and electronic design automation companies. The company was formerly known as Mears Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Atomera Incorporated in January 2016. Atomera Incorporated was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, California.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors. It also provides infrastructure products, such as timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and analog TV demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and radio ICs. In addition, the company provides access products comprising ProSLIC subscriber line interface circuits for voice over IP; ISOmodem embedded modems; and Power over Ethernet power source equipment and powered device ICs. It primarily markets its products to Internet of Things, Internet infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer, and automotive markets through direct sales force, as well as through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. Silicon Laboratories Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

