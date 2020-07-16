H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “H&E Equipment Services, Inc. is one of the largest integrated equipment services companies in the United States with full-service facilities throughout the Intermountain, Southwest, Gulf Coast & Southeast regions of the United States. The Company is focused on heavy construction & industrial equipment and rents, sells & provides parts & service support for four core categories of specialized equipment they are hi-lift or aerial platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment & industrial lift trucks. By providing equipment rental, sales, & on-site parts, repair & maintenance functions under one roof, the Company is a one-stop provider for its customers’ varied equipment needs. This full service approach provides the Company with multiple points of customer contact, enabling it to maintain a high quality rental fleet, as well as an effective distribution channel for fleet disposal & provides cross-selling opportunities among its new & used equipment sales, rental, parts sales & service operations. “

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a report on Sunday, April 19th. ValuEngine raised H&E Equipment Services from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America cut H&E Equipment Services from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut H&E Equipment Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.63.

Shares of NASDAQ HEES opened at $18.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.60. H&E Equipment Services has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.14 million, a PE ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.56.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 32.92% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $285.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. H&E Equipment Services’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lawrence C. Karlson bought 2,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.31 per share, with a total value of $38,266.25. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on H&E Equipment Services (HEES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.