HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) was downgraded by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HDB. TheStreet cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

HDB opened at $46.30 on Tuesday. HDFC Bank has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $65.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.82.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that HDFC Bank will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HDB. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 318.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 21.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 16.5% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 4,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

