HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI)

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 414.29% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockwell Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rockwell Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Get Rockwell Medical alerts:

NASDAQ RMTI opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.32. The company has a market cap of $127.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.55. Rockwell Medical has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $3.85.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 54.27% and a negative return on equity of 140.20%. The business had revenue of $15.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.71 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Medical will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.