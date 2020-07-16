HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC)

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 92.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CELC. Craig Hallum began coverage on Celcuity in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celcuity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ CELC opened at $5.71 on Tuesday. Celcuity has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $23.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.19. The company has a market cap of $58.67 million, a P/E ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 0.97.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts predict that Celcuity will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Celcuity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Celcuity by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Celcuity by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Celcuity by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 4,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Celcuity by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 732,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after buying an additional 10,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Celcuity Inc, a cellular analysis company, discovers cancer sub-types and commercializes diagnostic tests to enhance the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies in the United States. The company's CELx diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

