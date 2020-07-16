Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 28.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 383,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 152,046 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $14,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,692,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $517,749,000 after acquiring an additional 191,986 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,276,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $380,763,000 after acquiring an additional 231,272 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 20.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,609,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $197,663,000 after acquiring an additional 944,792 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 13.0% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,868,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $171,551,000 after acquiring an additional 559,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $225,572,000. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $38.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.04 and a fifty-two week high of $62.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.49.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 13.25%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

HIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

