Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harrow Health Inc. owns a portfolio of healthcare businesses, including an ophthalmology pharmaceutical compounding business, ImprimisRx. The company holds Eton Pharmaceuticals, Surface Pharmaceuticals, Melt Pharmaceuticals, Mayfield Pharmaceuticals and Radley Pharmaceuticals as subsidiaries. Harrow Health Inc., formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Harrow Health from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Harrow Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Harrow Health from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Harrow Health currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:HROW opened at $5.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.50. The firm has a market cap of $128.10 million, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.95. Harrow Health has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $8.25.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $11.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 million. Harrow Health had a negative return on equity of 32.90% and a negative net margin of 47.54%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Harrow Health will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 19,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $110,386.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders bought 249,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,212. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Harrow Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harrow Health in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 374.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 7,402 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Harrow Health in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Harrow Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. 38.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harrow Health, Inc owns a portfolio of healthcare businesses, primarily ophthalmology pharmaceutical compounding business, ImprimisRx, in the United States. It develops, produces, and sells medications, including ophthalmology focused compounding formulations; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications to physicians and patients.

