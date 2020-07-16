Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 3,000 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 41.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,873,000. Strategic Wealth Designers bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $459,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 36,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI opened at $111.95 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $62.94 and a 12-month high of $118.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.94.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Read More: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.