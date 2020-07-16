Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,782 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 1.8% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 35,344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,613,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kidder Stephen W lifted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 12.0% during the first quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 17,270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $262.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.13.

NYSE:BDX opened at $263.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $241.28 and a 200 day moving average of $251.09. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52 week low of $197.75 and a 52 week high of $286.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.93.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.05%.

In other news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $330,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

