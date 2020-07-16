Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases Shares of 10,000 Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 107.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,925,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069,938 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,094,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,332 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at $27,249,000. ThornTree Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at $28,469,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,127,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,464,000 after acquiring an additional 268,410 shares during the last quarter. 25.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $36.75 on Wednesday. Cloudflare Inc has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $42.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.29. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.04.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $91.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.85 million. Cloudflare’s revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare Inc will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cloudflare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cloudflare from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $354,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total transaction of $2,120,544.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,712,574 shares of company stock worth $472,460,083 over the last three months. Company insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

