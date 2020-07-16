Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Invests $353,000 in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Celsius by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Celsius by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 49.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CELH opened at $13.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $897.21 million, a PE ratio of -1,338.00 and a beta of 1.51. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $13.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.53.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.48 million. Celsius had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. Analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CELH. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Celsius from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Roth Capital began coverage on Celsius in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Celsius in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Celsius Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

