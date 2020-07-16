Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Invests $353,000 in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Celsius by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Celsius by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 49.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ CELH opened at $13.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $897.21 million, a PE ratio of -1,338.00 and a beta of 1.51. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $13.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.53.
Several research firms recently commented on CELH. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Celsius from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Roth Capital began coverage on Celsius in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Celsius in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.
Celsius Profile
Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.
