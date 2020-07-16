Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Invests $334,000 in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,050 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LPSN. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in LivePerson in the 1st quarter valued at $38,731,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in LivePerson by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 3,224,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,364,000 after buying an additional 697,633 shares in the last quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in LivePerson in the 1st quarter valued at $9,805,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at $12,870,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in LivePerson in the 1st quarter valued at $7,111,000. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LivePerson stock opened at $38.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.38 and a 200 day moving average of $32.80. LivePerson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $45.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.71 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $78.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.08 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 57.59% and a negative net margin of 37.65%. Equities research analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LivePerson news, Director Fred Mossler sold 7,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $260,998.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Wesemann sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,000,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,149 shares of company stock worth $3,319,372 in the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LPSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Northland Securities increased their price target on LivePerson from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. B. Riley increased their price target on LivePerson from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on LivePerson from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LivePerson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.77.

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

