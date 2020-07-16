Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $370,000 Stock Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,005 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. High Falls Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 5,526 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,526 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday, June 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.82.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $190.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.49. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $221.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.65.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 27.86%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

Mcdonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

