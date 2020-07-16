Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $339,000 Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,985,537,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,109,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,104,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724,092 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at about $227,508,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at about $55,808,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 13.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,136,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,838 shares during the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PEP opened at $135.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $186.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.78.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.47 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Further Reading: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.