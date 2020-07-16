Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 170.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 789 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 331 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 394 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ISRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $660.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Cfra lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $622.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $561.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $580.32.

In related news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.49, for a total value of $9,935,145.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,269 shares in the company, valued at $20,628,018.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $173,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,223 shares of company stock valued at $18,611,408 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $571.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.21, a P/E/G ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.93. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $360.50 and a one year high of $619.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $574.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $549.21.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 30.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

