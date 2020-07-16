Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Grows Stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 788.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 444 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 50.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $910.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Tesla from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Tesla from $1,001.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. New Street Research raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price target (up from $950.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $657.06.

Tesla stock opened at $1,516.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,042.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $742.86. The company has a market capitalization of $283.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,704.27 and a beta of 1.19. Tesla Inc has a fifty-two week low of $211.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,794.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. Tesla’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.90) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.00, for a total transaction of $407,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,395.78, for a total value of $418,734.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,139.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,198 shares of company stock valued at $19,180,717 in the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

