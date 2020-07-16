Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys 3,600 Shares of Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) by 257.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Livongo Health were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LVGO. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Livongo Health by 0.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 45,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Livongo Health by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Livongo Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Livongo Health by 285.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Livongo Health by 7.3% in the first quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Jennifer Schneider sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.98, for a total transaction of $395,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 229,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,535,261.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hemant Taneja sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $15,864,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 515,009 shares of company stock worth $28,872,089. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LVGO opened at $101.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.80. Livongo Health has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $114.94. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion and a PE ratio of -87.98.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. Livongo Health had a negative net margin of 22.05% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $68.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.11 million. The company’s revenue was up 114.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Livongo Health will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Livongo Health in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Livongo Health in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Livongo Health from $53.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Livongo Health from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Livongo Health from $36.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Livongo Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.95.

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

