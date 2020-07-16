Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires 3,270 Shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 447.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the first quarter worth $62,963,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 1,496.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,389,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,336 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the first quarter valued at about $47,562,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 275.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 978,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,203,000 after purchasing an additional 717,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Datadog by 633.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 975,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,110,000 after acquiring an additional 842,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.62% of the company’s stock.

DDOG has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.07.

DDOG stock opened at $86.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43. Datadog has a one year low of $27.55 and a one year high of $98.99. The stock has a market cap of $25.94 billion and a PE ratio of -577.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.18.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $131.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.73 million. Datadog’s revenue was up 87.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 384,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $34,693,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,588,758.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 24,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $2,229,164.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,216,499.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,706,033 shares of company stock valued at $179,897,840. Corporate insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

