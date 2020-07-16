Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires 3,177 Shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 453.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 201.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 23.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 423.2% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 43.8% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETSY opened at $103.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.07, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.09. Etsy Inc has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $115.50.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $228.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.34 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 8.76%. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Etsy Inc will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 769 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $87,481.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,166 shares in the company, valued at $132,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Raina Moskowitz sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $53,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 433,589 shares of company stock valued at $36,498,145 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $45.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.81.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

